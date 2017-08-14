WWE legend Ric Flair hospitalized with ‘tough medical issues’

WWE legend Ric Flair has been hospitalized with “tough medical issues.”
The 68-year-old was hospitalized over the weekend for “routine monitoring”, according to a tweet from Legacy Talent Agency.
But that all changed on Sunday night when Flair’s reps posted: “We need your prayers, positive energy, and well wishes for our Living Legend as he is dealing with some tough medical issues.”
It is unknown at this time what exactly the medical issues are.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.