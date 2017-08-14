WWE legend Ric Flair hospitalized with ‘tough medical issues’

WWE legend Ric Flair has been hospitalized with “tough medical issues.”

The 68-year-old was hospitalized over the weekend for “routine monitoring”, according to a tweet from Legacy Talent Agency.

Yes,Ric in hosp 4routine monitoring.No reason2panic.Yes,many thx2his fiancé&hospstaff.No excuses Ric wld want u2go out 2nite NaturBoy style! — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 13, 2017

But that all changed on Sunday night when Flair’s reps posted: “We need your prayers, positive energy, and well wishes for our Living Legend as he is dealing with some tough medical issues.”

Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues🙏🏻 — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017

It is unknown at this time what exactly the medical issues are.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.