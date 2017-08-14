United Center closes after fight breaks out at youth basketball tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Fists flying, hair pulling, kicking and cursing.

A summer outing to give teens a safe sporting event to attend, turns into a violent brawl outside of the United Center Monday night.

The brawl started among a large group of teens attending a summer league basketball tournament.

The fights began inside and spilled outside. A large number of CPD officers came to break it up.

The tournament was canceled and the United Center evacuated due to the fight.

CPD took some people into custody according to eye witnesses, but there is no word on any arrests.