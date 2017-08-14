× Nuns rollerblade in full wardrobe through Texas streets

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two nuns are hitting the streets of Corpus Christi, Texas, on wheels.

The Solt Sisters have earned the nickname “The Holy Rollers” because every week they can be seen on their in-line skates.

But they’re not wearing athletic gear, or even helmets.

They’re wearing their full religious attire, and some gloves.

The nuns say people stop them all the time for pictures and high fives.

“We did meet a group of roller derby women and so they were all kinda dressed the same and we were all dressed the same and it was actually really cool. They invited us to their roller derby match,” said one of the nuns.

The skating sisters say they hope to bring out another side to being a nun that’s not so serious.