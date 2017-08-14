× St. Charles Township man charged with fatally stabbing father

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP, Ill. – A 22-year-old man was charged in the stabbing of his father on Sunday, according to police.

Kane County police said John Shenko faces two counts of first degree murder in connection to the death of his 60-year-old father, Kevin Shenko.

Police said they responded to a report of a man screaming for help around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday at the 7N200 block of Longridge Road in St. Charles Township.

When they arrived, police said they found the 60-year-old lying on the ground outside the home. He had been stabbed and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said the two lived together at the home where the stabbing happened.

John Shenko is due in court August 15 at the Kane County Adult Justice Center.