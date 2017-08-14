× Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl from Clearing neighborhood

Chicago police are searching for a missing teen last seen on August 13th in the Clearing neighborhood.

14-year-old Alexa Saavedra was last seen on the 6200 block of south Neenah. She was wearing a black jean jacket, black leggings and white converse high top shoes.

She has brown hair, brown eyes, is about 5’06 and weighs about 160 pounds.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, please contact police at 312.747.8380..