Mega Millions jackpot still unclaimed

PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. — The winner of Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot still has not claimed the prize.

That lucky individual bought a Quick Pick ticket worth $393-million at Nick’s Barbecue in Palos Heights. The restaurant will receive $500,000 for selling the ticket.

It is the largest jackpot in Illinois history, and fifth largest in the game’s 15-year history.

The winning numbers were 23, 33, 53, 56, 58 and the Mega Ball was 6. It is the first winning Mega Millions jackpot since April 28.