SCHAUMBURG, Ill. – Police said a person was shot in a suburban Walgreens Monday evening.

A man was shot in the chest around 5:20 p.m. Monday at the Walgreens on 1180 South Roselle in Schaumburg, Ill., according to police.

The man, who was in his late 30s to early 40s, was transported to Lutheran General.

No one is in custody.

