Man, 25, fatally shot in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. — A 25-year-old man was shot and killed in Evanston overnight.

It happened at 2:45 a.m. Monday just west of Clark on Howard.

Police say the victim was fighting with another man when he was shot in the head.

He was taken to Presence Saint Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspected shooter ran away.

Investigators say they’re speaking with several witnesses.

No arrests have been made.