Lunchbreak: Pork loin and apricot habanero aioli sandwich

Jeff Mauro

Pork & Mindy’s

1623 N. Milwaukee Ave

Chicago

(773) 799-8759

porkandmindys.com/

Event:

Ballpark Fare Goes Gourmet

Saturday, september 23

7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

The Park At Wrigley

1060 W. Addison

Chicago

For tickets:

Pork Loin and Apricot Habanero Aioli Sandwich

Apricot Habenero Aioli

Ingredients:

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup Pork & Mindy apricot habenero sauce

Breading

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups flour

2 Tbs Pork & Minday pork rub

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp baking powder

2 tsp sugar

Directions:

combine all dry ingredients in mixing bowl and set aside

Egg Wash

Ingredients:

1 cup milk

2 eggs

Directions:

Mix egg and milk together and set aside.

Crispy Pork Loin

(8) 4-5 oz pork loin cutlets

Brine:

1 qt water

1/2 cup kosher salt

1/4 cup sugar

Mix together until dissolved and brine pork loin for 24 hrs

Add 3 Tbs egg mixture to flour mixture and mix with fingers until little bits form. Place pork in flour and coat, shake off excess flour and add to egg mixture, add back to flour mixture and coat well. Set aside until all are complete. Fry in canola oil, 350 for 3-4 min. Place on griddled brioche bun, top with lettuce, tomato and pickles, spread aioli on top bun(crust to crust) place top bun on sandwich.