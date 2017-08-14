Lunchbreak: Pork loin and apricot habanero aioli sandwich

Jeff Mauro
Pork & Mindy’s
1623 N. Milwaukee Ave
Chicago
(773) 799-8759
porkandmindys.com/
Pork Loin and Apricot Habanero Aioli Sandwich
Apricot Habenero Aioli
Ingredients:
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup Pork & Mindy apricot habenero sauce
Breading
Ingredients:
1 1/2 cups flour
2 Tbs Pork & Minday pork rub
1/2 tsp kosher salt
1 tsp baking powder
2 tsp sugar
Directions:
combine all dry ingredients in mixing bowl and set aside
Egg Wash
Ingredients:
1 cup milk
2 eggs
Directions:
Mix egg and milk together and set aside.
Crispy Pork Loin
(8) 4-5 oz pork loin cutlets
Brine:
1 qt water
1/2 cup kosher salt
1/4 cup sugar
Mix together until dissolved and brine pork loin for 24 hrs
Add 3 Tbs egg mixture to flour mixture and mix with fingers until little bits form. Place pork in flour and coat, shake off excess flour and add to egg mixture, add back to flour mixture and coat well. Set aside until all are complete. Fry in canola oil, 350 for 3-4 min. Place on griddled brioche bun, top with lettuce, tomato and pickles, spread aioli on top bun(crust to crust) place top bun on sandwich.