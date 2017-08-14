List of winners, losers if Rauner wins school funding fight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELGIN, Ill. -- There's still a lot of uncertainty across the state about the start of the school year as lawmakers continue to showdown in Springfield.

Sunday the Illinois Senate voted to override Gov. Bruce Rauner's amendatory veto of the state's education funding plan.

Now the governor is out with a list of "Winners and Losers" if he gets his way in the school funding fight.

Even the so-called winners, like Elgin's School District U-46, say they are not on board with the governor's amendatory veto.

They want what's best for their own school districts of course, but they also want what's best for every district throughout the state.

“It’s not about winners or losers. It’s about what’s good policy," said Tony Sanders, CEO of District U-46 Elgin.

Superintendent Sanders runs the second largest school district in Illinois outside of Chicago.

"I just don't feel comfortable taking from CPS in order to gain one year -- that doesn't make sense."

His district, U-46 in Elgin, is being called a major winner by the governor because it stands to get $12 million more under the governor's plan than under the Senate Bill One (SB1).

But that's not how the district sees it.

“I'll take SB1. It provides more guardrails for school districts. It provides assurances that year over year our revenue will grow – not be stagnant," said Sanders.

Many superintendents say they agree -- whether they stand to get more money or less -- they are backing the funding formula in Senate Bill One.

“We would obviously prefer to see the evidence based formula as outlined in SB1 since overtime that would be equitable not just to us, not just in Elmwood Park but to all districts in the state of Illinois," said Kevin Anderson, Elwmood Park superintendent.

The governor's office says nearly every school district in the state would get more money under his plan.

Some of the biggest so-called winners according to the Illinois State Board of Education include Elgin, Waukegan, Planfield, Oswego and Aurora East.

The biggest losers would be CPS, Elmwood Park, Crete Monee, Glenview and Downers Grove.

“There are many Hispanic families that are struggling in Waukegan, Aurora...they get millions more with the amendatory veto because their towns get treated the same way Chicago is treated," said Rauner.

But critics say his numbers do not take into account what could happen long-term. The numbers put out by the governor's office only include data for the next two years.

And if kids stop enrolling, districts would start losing money in 2020.

“I’ve got to look at the long term stability of U-46 and right now what you’re doing, what we’re being asked to do is do an annuity settlement where we are going to give up stability in our funding year over year for one year big payment. And that’s not good policy," said Sanders.

The House has 15 days to hold an override vote -- that needs to happen by August 28th. Democrats do not have the votes right now, but negotiations continue.

Meanwhile schools have still not received their first state aid payments -- those were due August 10th.