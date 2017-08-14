Light northeast winds as cold front sinks south

Chicagoans will experience a mix of mostly fair-weather clouds and sun Tuesday along with a light northeast breeze. The leading edge of less humid high pressure will nose into the Chicago area, as a cold front sinks south of Interstate-80.

The front will then work its way back north Wednesday, bringing warmer and more humid 70-degree dew-point air back into our area along with an increasing chance of thunderstorms. The best chance of strong thunderstorms producing heavy downpours will come later Wednesday night and Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front that will move east of Chicago Thursday evening, followed by cooler drier high pressure Friday.