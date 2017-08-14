Jeremy Stoltz discusses the Bears after training camp on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It was a bit longer of a stay for the Bears this season than it was in 2016, but either way the team is probably a bit excited to leave the dorms today.

Training Camp is a grueling few weeks for NFL players - a necessary evil for a team to get ready for a 16-game season - and when it comes to an end there is a bit of relief for everyone involved.

Yet many questions that were there when the Bears got to Olivet Nazarene University are still there as they move the workouts back to Halas Hall for the rest of the preseason.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jeremy Stoltz of Bear Report watched a lot of the workouts and the team's first preseason game on Thursday. He appeared on Sports Feed to give his thoughts on a number of topics with the team with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

Watch Jeremy's segments on Monday's show by clicking on the video above or below.