Inside the Wienermobile as it hits the streets of Chicago

CHICAGO -- The Wienermobile hit streets of Chicago-- and WGN went along for the ride.

There are six Wienermobiles that travel around the country -- driven by teams of two 'Hot Doggers'.

It's a full time position. About 1500 people applied for and 12 were chosen.

Traffic reporter Sarah Jindra met up with the team that's in charge of driving around the Midwest region for the next year -- two recent college grads, Sammi Maning and Haely Rohe. They gave us an inside look as to what it's like to drive the big iconic Wienermobile around the streets of Chicago.

To apply for a position, you have to have a bachelor's degree and just a license.

You can follow the Wienermobile them on social media using # FortheLoveofHotDogs

For more information, check out: www.oscarmayer.com/wienermobile