Increase in armed robberies in Grand Crossing tied to ‘Let Go’ app

CHICAGO — A community alert of an increase in armed robberies has been issued in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The offender reached out to victims via the “Let Go and Offer Up” app, a mobile app people use to buy and sell various items.

After making contact via the app, the offender reportedly approached the victims, who thought they were corresponding with an app user. Once face-to-face with the victim, the offender announced a robbery while displaying a gun.

There are reportedly 1 to 2 offenders and are described as, black males between the ages of 25-30, weighing around 150-200 lbs and around 5’07 to 6 feet tall.

Police suggest people report any suspicious activity immediately and if confronted by the assailant, remain calm and try to remember any unique physical characteristics, such as a scar or a limp. Police also advise that people never pursue a fleeing assailant.

If anyone has any information relating to the robberies, please contact police at (312) 747-8380.