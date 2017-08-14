× Ice cream eating world record set at Indiana State Fair

Indianapols, Ind – A woman set a new world record in the ice cream eating competition at the Indiana State Fair on Sunday.

Miki Sudo of Las Vegas ate 16 pints of ice cream in 6 minutes to set the new record.

Sudo won $2,000 dollars for winning the Prairie Farms World Ice Cream Eating Championship.

Sudo’s no stranger to the world of competitive eating. She’s a top ranked competitor. Last month she won the women’s division of the 4th of July Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating competition for the 4th time in a row.

Sunday’s 2nd place winner was Juan Rodriguez of Crestwood, Il. He ate 15 pints of ice cream in six minutes.