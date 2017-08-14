Fleas test positive for plague in Arizona

TAYLOR, Ariz. — Fleas in two northern Arizona counties have tested positive for the plague, the infamous disease that killed millions in the Middle Ages.

Residents and tourists camping the areas are warned to avoid contact with dead animals and burrowing rodents, which may carry the fleas.

Pets should not be allowed to roam free.

The CDC said outbreaks of the plague occasionally happen in the southwest during cool summers that follow wet winters.

While deadly centuries ago, the plague can be treated with antibiotics.

The Navajo County posted tips to prevent the disease on their Facebook page. They said people should not handle sick or dead animals and to wear rubber gloves and other protection when cleaning and skinning wild animals. They also said to use insect repellents when visiting or working in areas where plague might be active.

The CDC lists three types of plague that can be spread. Symptoms can include headaches, fever, chills and painful lymph nodes called buboes.

For more information on the disease and how to protect yourself, visit the CDC’s website.