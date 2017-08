Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Guess who's still going strong? He's the creator "tae bo," the workout that actually worked: Billy Blanks.

Blanks is also the man who basically started the whole kickboxing workout movement. There would likely be none of that at your gym without tae bo and Blanks, and we're also loving his Celebrity Sweat series, with the fourth season coming out.

Billy joined the WGN Morning News team, along with Eric Fleishman from 'Celebrity Sweat'.