Cubs Game Notes For Monday vs. Cincinnati

* The Cubs took the rubber game from the Diamondbacks on Sunday, 7-2, to win their first series in August. Chicago hit three home runs after the seventh inning for the first time since April 16, 2004.

* The Reds gave up three runs in the first inning in back-to-back games as they lost the finale two at the Brewers over the weekend. Cincinnati has now allowed at least three runs in the first inning 13 times this season, second in the majors behind the Mets with 15.

* Kris Bryant picked up three hits for the third game in a row as he finished a triple shy of the cycle in Sunday’s win at Arizona. Bryant is the first Cub with at least three hits in three consecutive games since Starlin Castro from August 1-3, 2011.

* Adam Duvall hit a two-run home run for the second straight game in the loss on Sunday at Milwaukee. Duvall is now one of only three NL players with at least 60 homers and 180 RBI since the start of 2016, along with Nolan Arenado and Joey Votto.

* Jose Quintana allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits in six innings in a loss at the Giants last Tuesday. After winning his first two starts with the Cubs, Quintana is 0-2 with a 5.82 ERA in his last three outings.

* Asher Wojciechowski won his second start in a row after tying his career high with six strikeouts against the Padres last Wednesday. Wojciechowski now has 33 strikeouts and just six walks in 25.2 innings since June 17.