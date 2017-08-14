Chicago religious communities protest against Charlottesville violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Members of the Jewish, Muslim and Christian communities, as well as Mexican immigrants rallied downtown Monday afternoon to speak out against the violence and hate that erupted in Charlottesville, Va., this weekend.

“This weekend people shouting religious slogans, shouting Nazi slogans, carrying symbols of hate descended on our country,” one of the religious leaders said.

On Monday, the interfaith community came together, united as one.

“We are all standing here as people of faith to say no to hate in this our nation. Hate has no place in our nation,” Gregory Abdullah Mitchell, director of the Council of Islamic Organizations of Greater Chicago.

Two days after white nationalists clashed with counter demonstrators in Charlottesville, President Donald Trump was criticized for not calling out hate groups by name.

Trump addressed the country again on Monday, this time, being more specific.

“Racism is evil. And those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs including the KKK, neo-Nazis. That are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans,” Trump said.

“This kind of culture of hatred has long been a part of American life what we need to do rather than wait for Donald Trump to say the right words is to gather together the way we're doing here and say it stops here,” Rabbi Brant Rosen, Tzedek Chicago Synagogue, said.

At Immigrations and Customs Enforcement headquarters--another rally on Monday, protestors were calling on the alt-right movement to open a civil discussion with them.

“Violence is never the answer. It will bring us further apart it will get more. It will make us fear you even more and fear us even more and that's not what we want at all. We want to come together and agreement and talk to you. We don't want what happened in Charlottesville to happen again,” Damariz Posadas, a demonstrator, said.

“We should all stand against hate, discrimination against marginality on of any group together our message will prevail,” Mitchell said.

A community vigil and demonstration will take place at the SVAJ Synagogue in Skokie at 6:30 p.m.