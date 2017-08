CHICAGO — A “Game of Thrones” star was in Chicago this weekend.

Actor Isaac Hempstead Wright, better known to GOT fans as “Bran Stark,” visited the AT&T flagship store on Michigan Avenue to celebrate their partnership with HBO. The store has a replica “Iron Throne” as well as iconic props and costumes from the popular series.

Before a Q&A before fans, WGN’s Dean Richards chatted with Wright.