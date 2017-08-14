× Bears lineman Kyle Long feels the pain of his hometown of Charlottesville this weekend

BOURBONNAIS – Just one glance at his Twitter account on any given day will show that this Chicago Bear not afraid to speak his mind when he feels like it.

Sometimes it’s witty, other times it’s in defense of himself or a teammates, while others are just for pure fun.

One way or the other, if Kyle Long has something on his mind, you’re probably going to know it. That was the situation on Saturday when a major national story was unfolding, tragically, in his hometown.

Praying for the Ville — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) August 12, 2017

The Bears offensive lineman is referring to Charlottesville, Virginia, his hometown which this weekend saw injuries and even death during clashes linked to a White Nationalists rally.

While in Bourbonnais for training camp, Long has watched in pain the number of disturbing images and videos that have come out of a weekend of confrontation.

“We’ve been here at camp so we haven’t been able to watch all the coverage but being from Charlottesville, like you said, I’ve kinda had the insight here,” said Long. “Prayers to all the families who lost folks and just thinking about all the people they’re going through it right now.”

Long grew up in the town along with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Chris Long, and attended St. Anne’s-Belfield School. The news of the events comes as a surprise to Long, who has only fond things to say of the place he grew up.

“Coming from Charlottesville, it’s a quiet town. The loudest it gets is Saturday at Scott Stadium (Homefield for the University of Virginia football team),” said Long. “I would say it was shocking to hear about that but there’s bad things that happen all the time and, like I said, just prayers for those who are involved and hopefully we can just continue to do the right thing as a whole.

“Obviously people that don’t follow the same suit. Just don’t be those folks.”

Kyle’s is joining his brother Chris in condemning the hatred and violence in Charlottesville.

Hate these images… This isn't CVille…. The tantrum will be over soon #insecurity — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) August 12, 2017

Insanely frustrating. Evolution will favor the self assured… not man babies with tiki torches or people playing "militia" — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) August 12, 2017

As Chris continues to watch the story unfold in Philadelphia, Kyle will be able to do so from his home as the team returns to Halas Hall after breaking Training Camp in Bourbonnais on Monday.

“Regardless of what is happening, injustice in the world we live in is, in any place, injustice to humanity and it’s a threat to the freedoms we have. Obviously, it’s a small percentage of people involved who are blatantly in the wrong and we need to do our best as good folks and continue to outnumber and express our opinions and act accordingly when given the opportunity to.”

Expect Kyle to speak positively on behalf of his hometown an ugly story continues to unfold inside of it this weekend.