As Bears exit Bourbonnais, OL Kyle Long exits practice early after scuffles

BOUBONNAIS – After a long few weeks, most players are ready to hit the road at the end of training camp quickly.

Kyle Long left even earlier than his other teammates, but he probably wasn’t so happy about it.

During the Bears final workout at Training Camp at Oliver Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, the offensive lineman was kicked out of practice after getting into a pair of scuffles with teammates.

Head coach John Fox confirmed this to the media after the practice, which was closed to fans.

Today was the final workout for the team in Bourbonnais. They will now complete the rest of their training camp workouts at Halas Hall.

Meanwhile Long continues to work himself back to full strength after offseason ankle surgery. It’s unknown if he will take part in any of the Bears’ preseason games over the next month.