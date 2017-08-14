67-year-old woman shot while driving in Brighton Park

CHICAGO — A 67-year-old woman was shot while driving in the Brighton Park neighborhood, Monday.

The woman was driving her car on the 4000 block of south Western when unknown offenders in a dark colored SUV began shooting at people in a light colored SUV.

The victim was not in that other vehicle and was not the intended target.

She suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital. Her condition is unknown.

No one is in custody at this time. Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.