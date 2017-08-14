× 10K gallons of tainted alcohol confiscated from Mexican resorts

CANCUN — Authorities in Mexico have seized thousands of gallons of tainted alcohol.

Police in Cancun said they found unsanitary conditions and bad production practices, and they confiscated 10,000 gallons of alcoholic beverages and closed two businesses.

The booze was seized from 31 tourist resorts after a college student from Wisconsin died back in January.

She blacked out in a hotel pool and drowned after her family said she drank tainted alcohol.