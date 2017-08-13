Upper-air pattern shift brings mid-week warming/t-storms
Mid-week storms to follow pleasant holiday weather
Return of tropical air to bring stormy weather last half of week
This summer’s moderate level of warmth a bit easier on area air conditioners; t-storms to “bubble up” later Thursday/Thu night ahead of incoming cold front; “NW” upper flow to keep heat in check into next week
Clusters of downpour-generating storms to continue on periphery of sizzling, muggy air mass; flooding/ severe weather concerns to remain elevated here into the weekend
Friday’s t-storms unleash hail, high winds and downpours; new disturbance threatens a second round Saturday night/early Sunday; Saturday’s pre-storm weather quiet/rain-free
Downstate humidity and 80s to fuel t-storms Wed. night; sub-normal temps have 3 more days to run; major pattern shift signals May’s first 70s this weekend
“NW” upper flow severs access to tropical air shutting down thundery deluges even as area rivers rise to record crests; a few t-storms toward Sunday; heat follows Tue/Wed
Nature pulling the plug on nearly a week of cool, wet weather here; warmth in the West headed this way; temperature rebound to bring a string of 70s for the Memorial Day Holiday
Cool, comfortable pattern into early next week in the wake of Thursday storms; “wavy” jet stream to keep summertime Canadian air coming; “N” winds build Lake Michigan waves
Last weekend of June to feature cool weather
Cool, damp pattern to persist into the weekend
A warm Sunday could brew some evening storms
Springlike weather to persist through Monday