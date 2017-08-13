For the latest weather updates visit wgntv.com/weather.
Sunny skies, rain comes back mid-week
-
Sunny skies, rain comes back mid-week
-
Sunny skies, warm temps and not much rain in sight
-
Mostly sunny skies, temps in 70s
-
Calmer waves at beaches, sunny skies
-
Cubs game against Diamondbacks underway after rain delay
-
-
Light rain possible Sunday evening, temps in 70s
-
Cooler temps over weekend, cloudy skies
-
Weekend forecast: cloudy skies, cooler temps
-
Skies clearing, temps in 80s starting Tuesday
-
Illinois rivers continue to rise, and more rain expected
-
-
Tranquil weather to continue through Tuesday
-
Warm, sunny skies but chance of evening showers
-
7-Day Forecast: Sunny weekend, 80`s possible next week