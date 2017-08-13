Shore Club chef shares grilled baby octopus recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Elizabeth Tokarczyk, executive chef of Shore Club, stopped by WGN to share her recipe for grilled baby octopus.

Shore Club

1603 N. Lakeshore Drive

At North Avenue Beach

shoreclubchi.com

Grilled Baby Octopus

Yield 10 Servings

Step 1 – Poached Octopus

5# Baby Octopus – (*Pre Blanch in Hot water for 30 Second)

3# Assorted Greens Total (Celery leaves, Leek Tops, Parsley, Scallions, Oregano and Thyme)

Hand Full of each – Garlic Cloves and Black Peppercorns

½ Bottle dry white wine WITH THE CORK

Put Greens, Garlic and Peppercorns in bottom of a large stock pot

Top with Octopus

Cover with white wine

Cover and braise for 40 min.

Let cool

Step 2 – Marinade

6 lemons cut in half – squeeze into Marinade

2c Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1c Chopped Herbs (Oregano, Parsley and Thyme)

1c Minced Garlic

Combine ingredients in a bowl, add the Octopus, Toss

Separate the Octopus into 3 bags with the Marinade

Seal and Chill Overnight

Step 3 – Grill

On a Preheated grill

Char the babies on each side for aprox 45 seconds (the Octopus are already fully cooked, you are just adding the delicious char flavor and bringing them up to temp)

*Grill the Lemons from the Marinade and Serve with the Octopus

Serve Hot Off the Grill!

Recommended Parings: Chilled Cannellini Bean Salad, Farmers Market Garden Salad or Fresh Cucumber and Tomato Salad