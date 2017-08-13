Shore Club chef shares grilled baby octopus recipe

CHICAGO -- Elizabeth Tokarczyk, executive chef of Shore Club, stopped by WGN to share her recipe for grilled baby octopus.
Shore Club
1603 N. Lakeshore Drive
At North Avenue Beach
shoreclubchi.com
Grilled Baby Octopus
Yield 10 Servings
Step 1 – Poached Octopus
5# Baby Octopus – (*Pre Blanch in Hot water for 30 Second)
3# Assorted Greens Total (Celery leaves, Leek Tops, Parsley, Scallions, Oregano and Thyme)
Hand Full of each – Garlic Cloves and Black Peppercorns
½ Bottle dry white wine WITH THE CORK
Put Greens, Garlic and Peppercorns in bottom of a large stock pot
Top with Octopus
Cover with white wine
Cover and braise for 40 min.
Let cool
Step 2 – Marinade
6 lemons cut in half – squeeze into Marinade
2c Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1c Chopped Herbs (Oregano, Parsley and Thyme)
1c Minced Garlic
Combine ingredients in a bowl, add the Octopus, Toss
Separate the Octopus into 3 bags with the Marinade
Seal and Chill Overnight
Step 3 – Grill
On a Preheated grill
Char the babies on each side for aprox 45 seconds (the Octopus are already fully cooked, you are just adding the delicious char flavor and bringing them up to temp)
*Grill the Lemons from the Marinade and Serve with the Octopus
Serve Hot Off the Grill!
Recommended Parings: Chilled Cannellini Bean Salad, Farmers Market Garden Salad or Fresh Cucumber and Tomato Salad