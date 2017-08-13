Police searching for driver in Chatham fatal hit-and-run

HICAGO — Police released surveillance photos of the car and driver they think was involved in a deadly hit-and-run on the South Side.

Dominique Wilbourn, 39, died when she was hit by a car around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 8200 block of South Grove Avenue.

Paramedics raced the 39-year-old woman to the hospital after she was hit.

Police said she was crossing South Cottage Grove Avenue when it happened. The driver kept going, speeding south down the street.

The car in the photos released by police is described as a white Cadillac CTA sedan with a sunroof.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 312-745-4521.