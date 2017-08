Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You would need a heart of stone to root against HaiSous, the impressive Vietnamese restaurant that opened in Pilsen a little more than a month ago, and its owners Thai and Danielle Dang.

HaiSous

1800 S. Carpenter St.

312-702-1303

Phil's rating: Three stars (excellent)

Open: Dinner Monday to Saturday

Prices: Large plates $16-$25

Credit cards: A, DC, DS, M, V

Reservations: Strongly recommended

Noise: Conversation-challenged

Other: Wheelchair accessible