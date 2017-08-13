× On track for midweek showers/thunderstorms

An upper-air “short-wave” low-pressure disturbance moving east across the Canadian Rockies looks to approach our area from the northwest late Tuesday/early Wednesday.

Strong thunderstorms with heavy downpours may occur later Wednesday-Wednesday night.

This period of high-probability precipitation will last into Thursday, with fair skies then into the following weekend.

During the next seven days, the core of the jet stream will likely stay north of our area, meaning daily high temperatures will not vary too much — averaging about 2 degrees above the normal for mid-August.