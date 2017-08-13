× Reports: 3 shot and killed at Wisconsin drag racing track

UNION GROVE, Wis. — Three people are dead after they were shot at the Great Lakes Dragway in Union Grove, WI Sunday night, according to WITI and the Kenosha County Sheriff.

According to WITI, over 5,000 people from across the region including Chicago were at “Larry’s Fun Fest” at the time.

A heavy police presence was seen at the track a short time after the shooting was first reported, but there’s no official word yet on what led to the shooting.

Two of the victims died at the scene, and a third died en route to the hospital, according to WITI.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.