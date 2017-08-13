Kenneth Davis discusses the Bears’ start to the preseason on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Like many people in the Windy City, the debut of Mitchell Trubisky was something to celebrate.

For a city that has a quarterback epidemic for the past three decades, fans of the Bears were pleasantly surprised by the first round pick's play against the Broncos on Thursday.

Among them was Kenneth Davis, the co-host of "The D and Davis Show" on ChicagolandSportsRadio.com. He appeared on Sunday's Sports Feed to discuss Trubisky along with other observations about the Bears from Thursday.

To watch his segments with Josh Frydman on Sunday's show, click on the video above or below.