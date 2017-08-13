× Illinois Senate overrides Rauner school veto

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Senate has voted to override Gov. Bruce Rauner’s veto of a public-school funding plan.

The Senate voted 38-19 Sunday to reject the Republican’s amendatory veto of a newly devised financing formula. Rauner says it is too generous to Chicago public schools.

The override needed 36 votes. It moves to the House where it also needs a three-fifths majority. Override prospects are less certain there.

Rauner’s amendatory veto removed hundreds of millions of dollars from what he calls a “bailout” for the nation’s third-largest school system. It redistributed funds and Rauner is promoting that nearly every district would get more money under his plan.

Democrats argued that Chicago educates largely low-income students. They say the Rauner plan simply takes money from one needy district to fund another.