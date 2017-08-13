× CPD supervisor found dead in squad car

CHICAGO — A Chicago police supervisor died while on duty Sunday morning.

The officer was found unconscious in his squad car. A procession accompanied the officer’s body to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

James Lavoy, 50, was a Calumet district supervisor.

He was found passed out in his police car on Interstate 94 near the Stony Island feeder ramp shortly after midnight.

Police said there were no signs of trauma and believe it may have been cardiac related.

A death investigation is underway.