Chicagoans to protest Charlottesville violence

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - AUGUST 12: Anti-fascist counter-protesters wait outside Lee Park to hurl insluts as white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" are forced out after the "Unite the Right" rally was declared an unlawful gathering August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. After clashes with anti-fascist protesters and police the rally was declared an unlawful gathering and people were forced out of Lee Park, where a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is slated to be removed. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
CHICAGO – An anti-racism rally is planned for Sunday afternoon – a day after a white nationalist rally in Virginia turned deadly.
A group called Refuse Fascism Chicago is hosting a rally in Millennium Park at 1 p.m. Sunday.
According to their Facebook event, the group is “standing against white supremacy and Nazi terror” in Charlottesville.