WHEELING, Ill. – Auto enthusiasts headed to Wheeling this weekend to take a look at some classic cars.

The 12th annual All Corvette Show took place in Wheeling this weekend.

Jim Kretik is the owner of a 1960 Corvette Convertible and said he had wanted one since he was a kid.

The event goes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bill Stasek Chevrolet, 700 West Dundee Road in wheeling.