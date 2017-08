× 2 fatally shot in South Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO – Two people were shot and killed Sunday afternoon in the South Austin neighborhood, police said.

The shooting happened around 11:20 a.m. on the 200 block of South Laramie.

Police said a 46-year-old man and a 34-year-old man were killed when two offenders approached them and fired shots toward the 34-year-old.

Police said the offenders fled in a silver or gray SUV.