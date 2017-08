× 18-year-old shot by off-duty police officer in Morgan Park

CHICAGO – An 18-year-old was shot by an off-duty police officer in the city’s Morgan Park neighborhood.

Police said an off-duty sergeant entered into an armed confrontation with the 18-year-old around 5 a.m. Sunday morning on the 11100 block of South Hermosa Avenue.

The man was shot in the arm and taken to Christ Hospital in stable condition.

