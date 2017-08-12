× Slow warmup to lead to midweek storm threat

With high pressure dominating the Midwest weather pattern, the Chicago area is in store for a delightful late-summer Sunday, graced with plenty of sunshine and comfortable warmth, with inland highs peaking around 80. As the high slowly shifts to the east early this week, increasing southerly winds will slowly boost the mercury through the 80s, with highs approaching 90 by Wednesday and Thursday.

The warmup will be accompanied by a rise in humidity that will lead to an increasing thunderstorm threat primarily on the Wednesday-into-Thursday period. While this Sunday will be dry, that was not the case 30 years ago, when the city’s benchmark flood event began late in the evening Aug. 13, 1987, eventually dropping more than 9 inches of rain that targeted northern portions of the Chicago area.

