Mechanics set to vote on offer that could end strike

CHCAGO – Striking auto mechanics are set to vote on a final contract offer on Saturday, but it’s unlikely to put an end to the now 12-day strike.

Union leaders are recommending a “no” vote on the newly modified offer from the Chicago Automobile Trade Association’s new car dealers. They said it does not guarantee a 40-hour work week.

The dealers claim that minimum weekly salaries make up for that guarantee.

If the contract offer is rejected, both parties will return to a federal mediator.

Nearly 2,000 mechanics have been on strike since August 1.