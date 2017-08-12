× Energy drinks may be gateway to substance abuse, study says

CHICAGO — Your favorite energy drink may have an impact that lasts longer than its buzz.

A new study finds energy drinks might be a gateway for substance abuse.

The study out of the University of Maryland found that young adults who have energy drinks regularly are more likely to try cocaine and other stimulants. They’re also more likely to develop alcohol problems.

The researchers said the energy drinks change the consumer’s brain — making them crave stimulants.

About one in three teens and young adults regularly consume energy drinks.