Chance the Rapper announces free concert on Saturday

CHICAGO — The annual Bud Billiken parade kicked off Saturday and Chance the Rapper, the grand marshal, announced he was giving out free tickets for a concert.

The rapper tweeted during the parade that he was giving out free tickets for the “BBBash” throughout the city.

Fans can get free tickets to the concert by going to the locations the rapper listed on his Twitter page. Locations include the White Sox stadium and the DuSable Museum.

The concert is being held Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Auditorium Theatre.

On Wednesday, Chanced announced he was giving away 30,000 backpacks at the parade.

The parade kicked off at 10 a.m. from King Drive and Oakwood Boulevard.

