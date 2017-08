× Annual Bud Billiken Parade kicks off Saturday

CHICAGO — The annual Bud Billiken parade kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

This year, Chance the Rapper will serve as grand marshal.

Chance plans to give away 30,000 backpacks.

The rapper hasn’t revealed what is in them but DNA Info reports he’s expected to make a surprise announcement at the parade about them.

The parade kicks off from King Drive and Oakwood Boulevard.