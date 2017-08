× 2 cars hit by bullets on Stevenson Expressway

CHICAGO – Two cars were damaged after someone opened fire on the Stevenson Expressway.

A Lyft ridesharing car and another vehicle were hit by bullets shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday on the I-55 near Damen Avenue.

None of the drivers were hurt.

Illinois State Police temporarily shut down the northbound lanes of the expressway to investigate.

All lanes are back open.