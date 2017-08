× 16-year-old missing from Hermosa neighborhood

CHICAGO – Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl they said was last seen in the Hermosa neighborhood.

Kerly Flores was last seen around noon on Friday in the 2300 block of North Karlov. Police said she may be in the company of other teens.

Police describe her as a Hispanic girl with black hair, brown eyes, an olive complexion, 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing about 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 312-744-8266.