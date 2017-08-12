× 1 dead, 1 injured in Norwood Park fire

CHICAGO — One man is dead and a woman was seriously injured after an apartment fire on the city’s Northwest side.

The fire broke out just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning in a two story apartment building on Raven Street, near Nagle.

The fire started in a bedroom on the first floor, and crews were able to keep it contained to one apartment.

Firefighters found a man dead in the bedroom where the fire started.

A 36-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition, with burns over about a third of her body.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The home did have working smoke detectors.