Witnesses stop convicted sex offender from abducting boy in Woodstock

WOODSTOCK, Ill. -- In the northwest suburbs, frightening moments as a man tries to run-off with a young boy.

Police say a potential kidnapping was averted when witnesses stepped in.

"I was shaking going to cry. It was so scary I freaked out," said Mikayla Ramirez, kidnapping witness.

Ramirez and her sister Cat saw the whole thing.

Around 12:45 p.m. at Olson Park, across from their home near Clay and Bagley in Woodstock, a little boy was snatched from his bike.

"He was riding it up and down the street for a while but the guy came out of nowhere and we saw him sprinting I was confused and said I think he's going to go after the kid I actually said that, my parents got up and saw him," said Cat.

The man who grabbed the 4-year-old is 39-year-old Kevin Sorensen, who lives about a half mile from the park.

"He picked the kid up and was pulling him this way, pulling his pants down," said Cat.

The boy and his friends started screaming and Cat's father, along with two painters who were driving by, grabbed the boy from the offender and then restrained the man until police arrived.

"My dad asked him why he did it and he said Satan told him to," said Cat.

"I'm thankful those two painters were there to stop that man because if they didn't that kid would have ended up dead or raped," said Shania Abarca.

"He had angels watching over him to stop it today honest to God I really feel that," said Edith Abarca.

Police arrested Sorensen and charged him with aggravated kidnapping, battery and criminal sexual abuse and unlawful restraint.

"I hope he stays in jail forever I don't think he deserves to be out here," said Ramierz.

Sorenson was convicted of child sex abuse and assault in 1996 when he was 18-years-old and served four years in prison in Illinois.

Police say he was no longer required to register as a sex offender.