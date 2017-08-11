Trump warns North Korea that US is ‘locked and loaded’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is warning of military action, saying the U.S. is “locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely.”

Military solutions are now fully in place,locked and loaded,should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2017

North Korea has announced a detailed plan to launch a salvo of ballistic missiles toward the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, a major military hub and home to U.S. bombers. If carried out, it would be its most provocative missile launch to date.

Trump said this week the U.S. would unleash “fire and fury” on North Korea if it continued to threaten the U.S.

The tweet was one of several Trump sent Friday. He also retweeted links to Fox News stories on Trump’s frustration with Senate Republicans and drone strikes in Somalia.