Lunchbreak: The Florentine’s peach salad

Executive Chef Zach Walrath
The Florentine
151 W. Adams Street
Chicago
(312) 660-8866
the-florentine.net/
The Florentine’s Pesca (Peach) Salad
Salad Ingredients:
1 peach, cut in half
10 balls of buffalo mozzarella
1/4 red onion, sliced thin
10 heirloom cherry tomatoes, cut in half
2 cups arugula
Dijon Vinaigrette Ingredients (4 servings):
1 tbsp Dijon mustard
3/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
1/4 cup red wine vinegar
1/2 of one shallot, minced
salt and pepper to taste
Dijon Vinaigrette Instructions
Place the minced shallot in a bowl, add dijon and red wine vinegar, then slowly drizzle in oil, while whisking the mixture. This should emulsify as you drizzle and whisk in the oil. Once finished, season with salt and pepper to taste. Set aside.
Salad Instructions
Toss the peach in a bowl with a little oil and salt and pepper. Place on a hot, well oiled grill and cook until just softened, around 3 minutes per side. Then place in a mixing bowl covered with plastic wrap and let cool. This will help soften the peach but not burn the sugars. Once cool, slice the peaches into thin slices.
In a mixing bowl, toss all ingredients together, drizzle with a couple tablespoons of the vinaigrette, as well as a little salt and pepper. Put in a bowl, and enjoy!