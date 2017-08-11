Lunchbreak: The Florentine’s peach salad

Executive Chef Zach Walrath

The Florentine

151 W. Adams Street

Chicago

(312) 660-8866

the-florentine.net/

The Florentine’s Pesca (Peach) Salad

Salad Ingredients:

1 peach, cut in half

10 balls of buffalo mozzarella

1/4 red onion, sliced thin

10 heirloom cherry tomatoes, cut in half

2 cups arugula

Dijon Vinaigrette Ingredients (4 servings):

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

3/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1/2 of one shallot, minced

salt and pepper to taste

Dijon Vinaigrette Instructions

Place the minced shallot in a bowl, add dijon and red wine vinegar, then slowly drizzle in oil, while whisking the mixture. This should emulsify as you drizzle and whisk in the oil. Once finished, season with salt and pepper to taste. Set aside.

Salad Instructions

Toss the peach in a bowl with a little oil and salt and pepper. Place on a hot, well oiled grill and cook until just softened, around 3 minutes per side. Then place in a mixing bowl covered with plastic wrap and let cool. This will help soften the peach but not burn the sugars. Once cool, slice the peaches into thin slices.

In a mixing bowl, toss all ingredients together, drizzle with a couple tablespoons of the vinaigrette, as well as a little salt and pepper. Put in a bowl, and enjoy!