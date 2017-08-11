× Hobos gang hit man sentenced to life in prison

CHICAGO — A federal judge has sentenced a hit man with a Chicago street gang to life in prison in one of the city’s largest gang cases in years.

U.S. District Judge John Tharp sentenced 37-year-old Paris Poe on Friday. The judge noted that Poe killed two government witnesses planning to testify against his gang, the Hobos.

Tharp said the killings were meant to send a message to other potential witnesses. He says the intimidation worked. One witness at Poe’s conspiracy trial and five other gang members said they’d rather go to jail than testify against the gang.

The judge says anyone Poe holds a grudge against should never have to worry he’ll come after them.

Tharp says Poe could still pose a threat decades from now and called him “undeterrable.”

When asked if he’d be making a statement at the sentencing, Poe stood and said: “I will not, sir.”